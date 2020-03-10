Corruption: EFCC Vows to Beam Searchlight on NDDC

.

.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has vowed to beam its searchlight on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to ensure that the Niger Delta region feels the impact of the intervention agency. .

.

Usman Iman, Head of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Commission, made the pledge on March 10, 2020 while answering questions as guest on Security Watch, a programme of Wave FM 91.7 Port Harcourt. .

.

He said: “We are looking into the activities of the NDDC. .

.

“We have received petitions on projects that have been paid for but not executed.

.

.

“We are going to look into these petitions to ensure that the people get value for monies released to the NDDC and, that those who steal from the agency are dealt with in accordance with the law.”

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#NDDC #Fraud #Corruption #Crime #EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou







Source: EFCC News