EFCC Arraigns Man for $12,650 Internet Fraud

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on March 9, 2020, arraigned one Mede Oghenerume (alias Benjamin David) on a five-count charge, bordering on obtaining by false pretence and internet fraud to the tune of $12,650 (Twelve Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Source: EFCC News