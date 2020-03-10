EFCC Docks Undergraduate who Posed as 'Ryan Murray' to Commit Internet Fraud .

Justice E.A. Obile of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has remanded Sunday Noble, a 25-year-old undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt, at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre for impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence.

The defendant was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Port Harcourt's Zonal office, on March 10, 2020 on a four-count charge.

