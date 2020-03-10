EFCC Re-arraigns Businessmen for N22.4m Rice Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Kaduna Zonal Office has re-arraigned three businessmen, Baba Alhaji Aliyu, Musa Shuaibu and Abubakar Ismaila on a seven-count amended charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and criminal breach of trust before Justice A.B. Aliyu of the Federal High Court Minna, Niger State.

Aliyu and Shuaibu were first arraigned on November 28, 2019 on nine counts bordering on N22.4million fraud. Ismaila at the time was at large.

Their arrest and prosecution was consequent on a petition by the Managing Director of Tomgray Engineering Services Limited, Thomas Ogwu, who alleged that they deceived him into believing that they work with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited Minna, Niger State and requested for the supply of 1,800 bags of Nigeria Parboil Rice worth N30.6million from his company.

Source: EFCC News