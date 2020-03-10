Exotic vehicles recovered from Suspected Internet Fraudsters

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, following intelligence report has arrested one Kingsley Achor and 13 others for their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and other cybercrime activities.

The raid by the operatives of the Advance Fee Fraud Section, EFCC was carried out at about 9pm on March 7, 2020 at Jimmy Land Hotels situated along Abacha Road, Marabar Area, located at the outskirts of Abuja following credible intelligence reports. The suspects were rounded up while they were relishing a lavish birthday party in honour of Achor who engages in romance scam.

Source: EFCC News