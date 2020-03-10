Grass Cutting Scandal: Court Adjourns Ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal's Trial till Apr 8

Justice Jude Okeke of a Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Maitama, on March 10, 2020, adjourned the trial of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, until April 8, 2020.

Lawal is facing prosecution along with his younger brother, Hamidu David Lawal, Suleiman Abubakar, Apeh John Monday and two other companies, Rholavision Engineering Ltd and Josmon Technologies Ltd, on a 10-count amended charge bordering on fraud, diversion of funds and criminal conspiracy to the tune of N1.1 billion.

At the resumed trial, the prosecution witness, a Principal Procurement Officer in the office of the SGF, Aminu Adamu, continued his testimony before the court.

Source: EFCC News