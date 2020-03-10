Magu Charges Religious Leaders to Preach Against Corruption

.

.

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on March 10, 2020, charged religious leaders in the country to preach against corruption at all times and to be change agents and to be at the vanguard of leading the fight against corruption.

.

.

Magu made the charge during an interfaith program for Imams and pastors tagged, “Encouraging Accountability and Transparency Through Faith-Based Intervention (EAT-Fin)” organized by the Al-HABIBIYAH Islamic Society, at the Chida International Hotel Jabi, Abuja.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou







Source: EFCC News