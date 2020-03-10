Money Laundering: AGF Seeks to Take over Ogunlewe’s Case

.

.

The trial of Akinola Ogunlewe, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, alongside Babajide Soyode for offences bordering on money laundering, continued on March 10, 2020 with a counsel, S.M. Labaran, telling the Court that the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, had shown interest to take over the matter.

.

.

The defendants were first arraigned on January 21, 2020 before Justice A.R. Mohammed of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on a five-count charge bordering on money laundering to which they pleaded "not guilty".

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#MoneyLaundering #Crime #Fraud #Corruption #EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou







Source: EFCC News