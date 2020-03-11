EFCC Probes Oil Marketer for Alleged Oil Theft

The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commenced investigation into an alleged illegal oil bunkering case involving Umukoro Famous, Chairman, Independent Marketers, Warri Branch and one Chukwunalu Rudolf.

Rudolf was arrested by officers of Sector 1, Operation Delta Safe, Effurun, Delta State. The suspect was apprehended on February 21 while pumping crude oil (suspected to have been stolen) from a barge into a DAF truck with registration number, Delta PTN 353XA at Ugbolokposo Jetty, Warri.

Source: EFCC News