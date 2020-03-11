Man Jailed Two Years for Fraud

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State has sentenced one Braimoh Azeez Oluwadamilare to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) for obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N70,000.00 (Seventy Thousand Naira).

Sometime in August 2019, the convict obtained the sum from one Mavis Ngohile Damkor under false pretence that she should invest with the said amount and get double of it within 45 minutes which pretence he knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(2) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

Source: EFCC News