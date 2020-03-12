Alleged N8.5bn Fraud: Witness Gives More Evidence Against Ex-JTF Commander, Atewe

The third prosecution witness, PW3, Dabi Gideon Dachung, in the ongoing trial of a former Joint Military Task Force Commander, Maj.- Gen. Emmanuel Atewe (retd.) for alleged N8.5bn fraud has given more evidence against him before Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Atewe is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, alongside Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Kime Enzogu and Josephine Otuaga on a 22-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and money laundering to the N8.5billion.

Source: EFCC News