Anti-Graft War: NDIC Pledges Support for EFCC in Kwara

The fight against corruption in Nigeria has received another boost as the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) promised to partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in overcoming the menace.

Olugbenga Alabi, Ilorin Zonal Controller of the NDIC, made the promise on March 12, 2020 during a courtesy visit to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC.

“There has always been collaboration between the EFCC and the NDIC and we must continue in that direction in order to defeat corruption,” he said.

Responding, the Ilorin Zonal Head of the EFCC, Isyaku Sharu, commended the NDIC delegation.

“You are a member of the Commission by the virtue of Section 6 of EFCC Establishment Act, the synergy will still continue because we have to sanitize the system, our doors are opened 24 hours, if there is anything, we are here for you,” Sharu said.









Source: EFCC News