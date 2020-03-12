Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

Alleged N450m Fraud: Court to Rule on Belgore’s Electronic Evidence, Mar 12

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, adjourned until March 12, 2020 to rule on the admissibility of the Closed-Circuit Television, CCTV footage and its Certificate of Identification sought to be tendered in evidence by Mohammed Dele Belgore, SAN.

Belgore is standing trial alongside a former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, on a five-count charge of conspiracy and possession of proceeds of crime to the tune of N450million brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The defendants allegedly received the sum of N450m on March 27, 2015 out of the $115,010,000 paid into Fidelity Bank Plc by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

The defendants also allegedly handled the huge sum without going through any financial institution, contrary to the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

At the resumed sitting, E.O. Shofunde, SAN, counsel to the first defendant, Belgore, sought the leave of the court to recall him (Belgore) into the witness box.

Consequently, Shofunde asked Belgore to confirm the subpoena served on Yinka Omar, Branch Manager, Fidelity Branch, Ilorin, Kwara, asking him to produce the CCTV footage of the events that took place in the bank and its Certificate of Identification, which he did.

