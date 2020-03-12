Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

Ex-Adamawa Gov, Nyako Seeks to Quash Money Laundering Charges

A former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, is seeking to quash the money laundering charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as he files a no-case submission before Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Nyako is standing trial alongside eight others, including his son Abdulaziz, for a 37-count charge of money laundering. Others with whom he is being prosecuted by the EFCC include Sebore Farms and Extension Ltd, Pagado Fortunes Ltd, Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Blue Opal Ltd, Tower Assets Management Ltd and Crust Energy Ltd. They are alleged to have at different times, while Nyako served as governor used the companies to divert about N29 billion state funds.

In the no-case submission motion filed and moved on March 11, 2020, by lead counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN, on behalf of the first, second, sixth and seventh defendants, he is praying the Court to strike out the charges against him, arguing that, “no case has been made out by the prosecution warranting an answer from them”.

Lead counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, had on November 13, 2019 closed its case against the defendants after calling 21 witnesses and presenting several documents to prove the case of the prosecution against them.

