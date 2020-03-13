Blogger Behind Fake “EFCC Cell” Tweet Gets N1m Bail

.

.

Justice M.L. Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on March12, 2020 admitted Chukwuebuka Washington Dikeocha, the blogger behind “Fake EFCC” cell tweet to bail in the sum of N1million. .

.

Dikeocha was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Port Harcourt’s zonal office on March10, 2020 on a two-count charge, to which he pleaded “not guilty”.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#Crime #Fraud #Corruption #EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou







Source: EFCC News