Alleged N8.5bn Fraud: Atewe Bought 30,000 Units of Shares for N170m– Witness

A prosecution witness, Howard Edafe, in the ongoing N8.5billion fraud case involving a former Joint Military Task Force Commander, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Atewe (retd.), on March 12, 2020 told Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos how Atewe bought 30,000 units of shares from MTN Links for N170,350,000.00 (One Hundred and Seventy Million, Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) between 2014 and 2015.

Atewe is standing trial alongside Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Kime Enzogu and Josephine Otuaga on a 22-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and money laundering.

While being led-in-evidence by counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, the former compliance officer, currently an Internal Auditor with Stanbic IBTC bank, testified as the fourth prosecution witness, PW4.

Edafe said: “Sometime between 2014 and 2015, Atewe expressed interest in buying 30,000 units of shares from MTN Links through his Stanbic IBTC stockbroker.

“Following the notification, various documents were completed and made available regarding the transaction and Atewe made transfers to his Stanbic IBTC Bank account for the transaction.

For details of this and more stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

Economic and Fianancial crimes commission





Source: EFCC News