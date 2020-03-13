Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

Alleged $2m Fraud: You Have a Case to Answer Court Tells Ex-NHIS Boss, Femi Thomas

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on March 13, 2020, dismissed the no-case submission filed by a former Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Dr. Olufemi Martins Thomas, to stop his criminal trial for alleged money laundering to the tune of $2,198,900.

Thomas is standing trial alongside Kabiru Sidi, a Bureau De Change operator, on an amended seven-count charge bordering on money laundering brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

They are alleged to have conspired with the wife of the first defendant, Funmi, to make a cash payment of $2,198,900 to one Ibitoye Bamidele at their residence at No. 20, Lagos University Teaching Hospital Road, Idi-Araba, Lagos.

At the last sitting, Thomas filed a preliminary objection of no-case submission that the court did not have jurisdiction in view of the earlier judgment in a fundamental case before the Court of Appeal.

Source: EFCC News