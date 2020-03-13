EFCC Arraigns Businessman for N72m Fraud

.

.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kano zonal office, on March 12, 2019 arraigned one Umar Abdurrahman Gwani before Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on a five-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and money laundering.

.

.

He was accused of obtaining the sum of N72,495,000 (Seventy Two Million, Four Hundred and Ninety-five Thousand Naira)only from one Kabiru Dahiru under the guise that the money was for investment into Gold business.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#ObtainingByFalsePretence #MoneyLaundering #Crime #Fraud #Corruption #EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou







Source: EFCC News