EFCC PHOTO NEWS

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Maiduguri zonal office on March 12, 2020 visited some Bureaux de Change, BDC operators in Maiduguri Metropolis including, Ramat Shopping Complex and Babban Layi among others.

"The operation is with a view to identifying fake dollar bills or any other fake currencies in circulation based on the directives of the acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu," said Mohammed Usman, who led the operation. .

The BDC operators also received stern warning not to engage in shady activities, and to report any individual dealing in fake currency to the EFCC Maiduguri zonal office located at Plot No. 80 Baba Shehu Lamin Street, Tudun Wada New Layout.

Source: EFCC News