Exotic Cars, Gadgets Recovered from Internet Fraud Suspects in Enugu

The Enugu Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has recovered several gadgets and exotic cars from 20 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in the state.

The arrest and recovery, which were effected between March 5 and 11, 2020 at Republic/Bricks Estates and Premier layout respectively, was sequel to intelligence reports and surveillance carried out on them.

Reports reaching the Commission had indicated that the suspects who were obviously living above their means were engaged in numerous fraudulent online activities.

Source: EFCC News