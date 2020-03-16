Money Laundering: Magu Charges NGOs, Businesses in North-Eas…

Money Laundering: Magu Charges NGOs, Businesses in North-East on Compliance

The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu charged Non-Governmental Organizations, NGOS, in the North-East, particularly Borno and Yobe states, to ensure that they comply with the rules guiding their registration and operation, particularly as it relates to registering with the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML.

Magu gave the charge through Ali Abdullahi, from the SCUML Unit of the EFCC Maiduguri Zonal Office, during a Hausa phone-in Radio programme, which aired on Radio Nigeria, Peace FM Maiduguri on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

“The compliance check was necessitated in order to evaluate and assess the internal operations of all the NGOs operating in the Northeast,” he said.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website: www,efccnigeria.org







Source: EFCC News