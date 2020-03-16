Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested in Imo

.

.

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters at different locations within Owerri, Imo State.

.

.

The suspects were rounded up by the operatives of the Advance Fee Fraud Section, AFF of the Zone following an intelligence report on the illegal activities of suspected cybercriminals in and around Owerri city.

.

.

Several Smartphones of different models, laptop and two motor vehicles were recovered from the suspects during the operation.

They will soon be arraigned in court.

.

.

#InternetFraudsters #YahooBoys #YahooYahoo #Crime #Fraud #Corruption #EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou













Source: EFCC News