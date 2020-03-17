Court Convicts Car Dealer for Fraud in Gombe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Gombe zonal office has secured the conviction of one Usman Musa Zambuk before Justice Biatrice Iliya of the Gombe State High Court on a one-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust.

The convict was arraigned before the court following a petition by one Muhammed Gombe alleging that they entered into a business agreement in which the complainant invested the sum of N1,060,000.00 (One Million, Sixty Thousand Naira). The convict was to oversee the business by going to Cotonou, Benin Republic to buy fairly used cars to sell in Jalingo with the aim of them both sharing the profit.

Zambuk, however, diverted the money to his personal used, and so committed an offence contrary to Section 311 and Punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code Law.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded "guilty" immediately.

Counsel for the EFCC, G.I. Indeh, thus urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Iliya, thereafter, pronounced him guilty and ordered him to pay a fine of N50,000. He was also ordered to refund the N1,060,000 to his victim as restitution.







Source: EFCC News