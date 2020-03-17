EFCC, CSOs Partner Against Corruption in Kano

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has charged Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, to embrace the whistle-blower policy of the Federal Government.

"The whistle-blower is one of the most effective tools in the way EFCC conducts its operations and CSOs have a very important role to play," he said.

Magu made the call through Akaninyene Ezima, the Zonal Head of the Kano Office of the EFCC while receiving the leadership of Network for Justice, a Civil Society group who paid a courtesy visit to the Kano Zonal Office on March 16, 2020.

He also assured the CSOs of the Commission’s maximum support and collaboration in the campaign against corruption.

He said: “We will collaborate with you because engagement like this with Civil Society is key to effective fight against corruption.

"The citizens, too need to take possession of the fight against corruption because EFCC cannot do it alone."

For details of this and other stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org









Source: EFCC News