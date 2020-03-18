Alleged Forgery: EFCC Cross Examines Defence Witness

The ongoing trial of two nationals of Benin Republic, Gnanhouse Sorou Nazaire and Zenou Modeste before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos continued today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 as the second defence witness gave his evidence.

In a four-count charge, the duo were charged for alleged forgery and uttering of forged document, an offence contrary to Section 467 and 468 of the Criminal Code Cap. C17, laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2003.

