EFCC Secures Conviction of Yahoo Boy

Justice C. N. Oji of the FCT, High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, convicted and sentenced one internet fraudster, Ken Odiase alias Phillip Iowell who was prosecuted by the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Odiase aka Phillip Iowell who pleaded guilty was first arraigned on October 15, 2019 on a one count charge bordering on computer related fraud and obtaining money by false pretense.

Following plea of guilt, the court convicted and sentenced him to a one-month imprisonment with an option of a fine of N150,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) and ordered him to forfeit all the proceeds of crime to the Federal Government.

Ken was amongst the fraudsters arrested by the anti-graft agency on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at No 5 Arbe-Saibra Dantata Estate, Kubwa, Abuja, following intelligence. Items recovered during the raid included mobile phones, laptop computers and a Mercedes C350 worth N3.5m (Three Million Five Hundred Naira) only.

For details of this and other stories,visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org







Source: EFCC News