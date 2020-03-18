Magu Tasks Youth to Curb Corruption

.

.

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu today March 17, 2020 charged Nigerian Youths to take up the challenge in the fight against corruption in the country.

.

.

Magu gave this charge to members of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, at the NYSC orientation camp in Okada, Edo State.

.

.

According to Magu who was represented by the Head, Benin Zonal Office, Adamu .H. Danmusa (PhD), the youth as future leaders of our nation should not be mere spectators in the fight against corruption but urged them to take ownership of the fight. .

.

"Youth corps members are dynamic young men and women, your intelligence and energy can be harnessed for greater public good as you will be posted to all nooks and crannies of this country. Who then can better act as foot soldiers of the anti-corruption campaign than you?

.

.

He urged them to shun economic and financial crimes and other forms of criminality. "We encourage you to serve as role models by shunning all acts of corruption and economic crimes.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou













Source: EFCC News