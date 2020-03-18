Missing JAMB N35m: Witness Reveals How Woman, Coordinator Di…

Missing JAMB N35m: Witness Reveals How Woman, Coordinator Diverted Sales Proceed for Personal Use

Stanley Ani, an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, March 17, 2020, at the resumed hearing of the case involving Samuel Saleh Umoru and Philomena Chieshe, who were formerly Zonal coordinator and Revenue officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB, respectively, told the court that Umoru, at various times, instructed Chieshe to pay some monies into his bank account as a loan.

Umoru and Chieshe are both standing trial before Justice Peter Affen of the FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja for allegedly diverting the sum of diverting the sum of Thirty Five Million, Four Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (N35,480,000.00) only.

Source: EFCC News