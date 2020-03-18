Twelve Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested in Imo

The Port Harcourt Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters in Ishuizo, Egbu in Owerri, Imo State.

The suspects are: Samuel Chimaobi, Alex Udodiri, Ejike Chikamso, Nwanchukwu Michael and Obialor Samson.

Others are: Chukwudi Leo Asoegbu, Michael Opara, Uzukwu Chibuike Princewill, Okeke Mac Donald, Jonathan Chikwen Nature, Agu Emmanuel Ebere and Ikechi Lucky Obi.

Source: EFCC News