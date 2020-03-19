Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

EFCC Arraigns Six for Internet Fraud

Six internet fraudsters were on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office. They were arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Lagos.

The defendants are: Adedayo Williams Khalim; Oyeyemi Toheeb Abiodun; Kareem Abimbola; Bakare Lolade Lateef; Omolade Mayowa Solomon and Ojora Daniels.

The defendants, except one Opeyemi Toheed Abiodun were arraigned on a one-count separate charge of same offence bordering on possession of fraudulent documents except.

Abiodun was arraigned on two counts. One of the charges reads: "That you Adedayo Williams Khalim sometime in March, 2020 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court had in your possession documents containing by false pretence, which you ought to have known that the said documents contains false pretence."

Five of the defendants pleaded not guilty while Adedayo Williams Khalim pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

