EFCC arraigns Saraki's Cousin over alleged N220m Contra…

EFCC arraigns Saraki's Cousin over alleged N220m Contract Scam

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday arraigned one Ope Saraki, a Cousin of the immediate past President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki on two count charges bordering on contract scam to the tune of Two Hundred and Twenty Million Naira (N220, 000, 000).

Saraki was arraigned before Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant, while serving as Special Adviser to the Kwara State Government, knowingly acquired a contract of the supply 13 Ambulances to General Hospitals into a company which he had interest.

Count one of the Charge reads: "That you, Ope Saraki, Sometime in 2012, whilst being the Special Adviser to the Governor of Kwara State on Millennium Development Goals (MDG), within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court knowingly acquired indirectly a private interest in contract worth N171,990,000.00 (One Hundred and Seventy One Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira) awarded to Chemistry Nigeria Limited, for the purchase of 13 units of Ambulances for 13 General/Specialist Hospital in Kwara State, contract connected to your office contrary to Section 12 of the corrupt practices and other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under same law."

When the two count charges were read to him, Saraki pleaded not guilty.

Source: EFCC News