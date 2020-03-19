EFCC Arrests 12 Internet Fraud Suspects in Ilorin

.

.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office has arrested 13 persons for their alleged involvement in online fraud.

.

.

They are Babatunde Omiyale, Salau Olumide, Akinsanya Ridwan Olamide, Akinola Eniola, Bashir Abdulbasit, Jide Owolabi, Kolade Balogun, Salawu Oluwadamilare, Akinola Opeyemi, Adewumi Johnson, Abiola Adedeji and Salawu Victor.

.

.

They were arrested at locations within the Ilorin Metropolis based on intelligence reports gathered by the EFCC over their fraudulent activities.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#InternetFraudsters #YahooBoys #YahooYahoo #Scam #Fraud #Crime #Corruption #EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou









Source: EFCC News