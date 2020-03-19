EFCC Docks Six over N15.2 Million Land Fraud in Awka

.

.

The Enugu Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, separately arraigned six alleged land scammers before Justice I.B Gafai of the Federal High Court, Awka, Anambra State capital.

.

.

The suspects are Emmanuel Amakom, Calistus Nwata, Sunday Ezeanu, Ifeanyi Obikwe, Chibuzor Obalum and Okafor Emmanuel Chukwudi. They were arraigned on a cumulative nine count-charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretences. .

.

Five of the defendants, except Okafor Emmanuel Chukwudi, were arraigned on a five count-charge, while Emmanuel Amakom, Calistus Nwata and same Okafor Emmanuel Chukwudi were arraigned on another separate four count- charge, all bothering on the same offences .

.

.

They were all alleged to have obtained an aggregate sum of N15,200,000 (Fifteen Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira) only, under the false pretences of being owners of a large portion of land belonging to Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe in Anambra State.

.

.

Investigation carried out by the Commission revealed that the defendants were never members of the land committee of the community but acted as joint executives of the land committee with Power of Attorney of Agbalagbo and Ugwuani villages respectively to perpetrate their nefarious acts.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#Conspiracy #ObtainingByFalsePretence

#Scam #Fraud #Crime #Corruption #EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou







Source: EFCC News