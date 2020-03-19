Internet Fraudster Bags Nine Months Jail Term

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 secured the conviction and sentencing of one Shobogun Olushola Emmanuel to nine months imprisonment before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos for his involvement in internet fraud.

The convict was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents, an offence contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He however pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

The one- count charge reads: "That you Shobogun Olushola Emmanuel sometime in December, 2019 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession documents containing false pretence, wherein you falsely represented yourself as "Harry Watts", "Leigh Kellis", "Dale Cannon", and "Jared Rowland" which you ought to have known that the said documents contains false pretence."









Source: EFCC News