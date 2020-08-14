Yahoo Boy Bags Three Months of Traffic Control in Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) on Thursday, August 13, 2020, secured the conviction of one Kolade Emmanuel Balogun for internet fraud.

Balogun was convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin on one count charge of criminal impersonation brought against him by the Commission.

The charge read: "That you, Kolade Balogun (a.k.a Willam Davis, alias Behemooth) sometime in March, 2020 or thereabout at Ilorin, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, attempted to commit an offence of cheating by impersonation by pretending and representing yourself to be a white man, called Willam Davis, alias Behemooth to unsuspected white woman on dating site called, Seeking Arrangement as it is contained in your gmail account: Willamdavis@gmail.com and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 95 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria."

He pleaded guilty to the charge, upon which

prosecuting counsel, Aliyu Adebayo asked the court to convict him, while defence counsel, Rotimi Oyagbola urged the court to temper justice with mercy, arguing that his client was a first time offender.

Justice Oyinloye in his judgement noted that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, considering the unchallenged and uncontroverted testimonies of a prosecution witness.

He sentenced the convict to three months traffic control at the junction behind the Kwara State Ministry of Physical Planning, commencing from August 17 and lasting till October 17, 2020 or pay a fine of N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira). He also forfeited his phones and laptops to the federal government.







Source: EFCC News