Internet Fraudster Bags Six Months , Two Weeks Community Ser…

Internet Fraudster Bags Six Months , Two Weeks Community Service

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has convicted and sentenced one Oluwaseun Adetokunbo, an internet fraudster, to six months imprisonment.

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, first arraigned Adetokunbo on August 10, 2020 on one-count charge of conspiracy, an offence contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006, following his arrest at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, on July 4, 2020.

He was, however, re-arraigned on August 14, 2020 on an amended one-count charge, to which he pleaded "guilty".

In view of his guilty plea, the prosecution presented evidences and facts of the matter to the court , which included documents printed from the convicts’ email and phone as well as his extra-judicial statements to the Commission.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Dada convicted and sentenced him to six months in prison.

The Judge also ordered him to perform community service for a period of two weeks

Items recovered from the convict, which included an iPhone 6 and another mobile phone, were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government.





Source: EFCC News