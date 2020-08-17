Makurdi Head Charges Staff on Professionalism, Discipline

Officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Office, Benue State, have been charged to make diligence and professionalism their watchword.

“The issue of professionalism, discipline and dedication to duty can not be over emphasized, as they are key to realising the Commission’s core mandate of ridding the nation of all manners of economic and financial crimes commission.”

The new head of the zone, CDS Isei Daniel gave the charge on Monday, August 17, 2020 while meeting with the staff at the Commission’s office located along Plot 193, Gondu Aluor Road, Old GRA, Makurdi, Benue State.

He admonished staff to be dedicated and disciplined, while urging them to avoid compromise of any sort in the discharge of their duties.

CDS Daniel also warned staff against laziness and truancy, which he described as offence against discipline. According to him, “there is reward for hardwork, just as erring staff will also get appropriate sanction.” He urged sectional heads to be alive to their responsibilities by enforcing discipline and professionalism amongst staff under their watch.

He used the opportunity to encourage staff to always stay safe and strictly abide by the NCDC protocols on covid-19 pandemic, while discharging their duties or in other social engagements.

It would be recalled that, CDS Daniel had upon resumption last week Monday (August 10, 2020), met with sectional heads where he solicited their cooperation for him to deliver on the new task. Today’s meeting which did not last more than 15minutes was first of its kind between the new head and staff of the zone.











Source: EFCC News