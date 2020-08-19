EFCC PRESS STATEMENT

EFCC Not Involved In "Stop And Search" Operations

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) has been drawn to some spurious news circulating in the social media, linking its Operatives with some contrived " Stop and Search" operations around Lekki axis of Lagos State.

We wish to state very clearly that our Operatives were not and can never be involved in such operations.

Members of the public are enjoined to ignore such insinuations. EFCC is a professional law- enforcement agency and should not be linked with any traffic management operation on our roads.





