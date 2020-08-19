Kwara Harmony Holdings Commend EFCC On Anti Graft War

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, has been commended by the Group Managing Director of Kwara State Harmony Holdings Limited, Alhaji Abdulahi Abdulmajeed for the role played by the Commission in recovering the state assets from treasury looters.

Abdulmajeed made the commendation on Wednesday August 18, 2020, in Ilorin when he led the Company's Management staff to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Commission on an official visit.

Abdulmajeed described the EFCC as partner in progress which has contributed so much to the development of Kwara State, adding that the Commission has done so much in helping the State government to recover its assets from suspected treasury looters.

"We thank the Zonal Head for giving us the opportunity for this visit, we appreciate your efforts in fighting corruption in Kwara State, the Harmony Holdings Limited commends your efforts for supporting the administration of his Excellency, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, the Executive Governor of Kwara State”, he said, adding that " this Office has been useful in the running of this administration; you have helped us to recover huge amounts of money for the state”.

The Harmony boss, however, appealed for more support and pleaded with the Commission to assist the agency in achieving its mandate.

While responding to the gesture, the Ilorin zonal head of the EFCC, , Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent, Kazeem Oseni, promised to do more for the State in terms of recoveries and in prosecuting corrupt officials of the state. He also assured the visitors of maximum cooperation in the ongoing efforts to bring sanity to the society.

"The EFCC in the fight against corruption is always ready to help the State, Individuals and organisations in assets recovery and that’s why we have our zonal offices across the country. We make sure all corrupt elements are fished out and dealt with according to the law", he said.

Harmony Holdings Limited is a company established to manage the assets and businesses of the Kwara State Government.













Source: EFCC News