Radio Station Promises More Support to EFCC

A Radio Station in Akwa-Ibom State, Comfort 95.1 FM, Uyo, has pledged to support the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in its fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes by playing more active roles in the Commission’s anti-corruption advocacy and sensitization campaigns.

The station manager, Mr. Eddy Ekpenyong made the pledge on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, when the Uyo zonal head of the Commission, Akpa Uchenna Edeh led a team of the Commission’s staff on a courtesy visit to the corporate head office of the radio station.

Ekpenyong, who spoke on behalf of the chairman of the station, Senator Bob Effiong, reiterated the need for a rigorous anti-corruption sensitization of the public, assuring a sustained presence of EFCC’s programmes on Comfort 95.1 FM air wave.

"People believe that the media only informs, educate and entertain, but we at Comfort FM ensure that we provide a broader perspective from which the society can see issues. One of the ways we do that, is what we are currently doing by giving the Commission free air time to keep the anti-graft campaign going. For that I must also commend the Head of your Public Affairs Department for serving as the architect of the existing relationship between the Commission and the radio station and I must say that we are happy you acknowledged our support by coming here today and together we all will succeed in this campaign," he said.

In response, Edeh commended the anti-corruption efforts of the station, especially in airing the Commission’s programmes at no cost. He extolled the media as a change agent, noting that “we need to be proactive to make sure that we close all the loopholes by educating Nigerians not to aid and abet corruption because someone can actually decide not to be part of a crime due to something he or she heard from the media, that means the crime will not be committed and the media has helped prevent that crime."

The EFCC’s Uyo Deputy zonal head, Bawa Hamidu Saidu also appreciated the radio station for its assistance to the Commission, observing that the activities of the Commission needed to be reported for the benefit of members of the public.

Similarly, Mr Edeh paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, Imohimi Edgal at the State Police Headquarters Uyo, where he acknowledged the vital roles of the police in the fight against corruption and promised to sustain the existing relationship between both organizations.







Source: EFCC News