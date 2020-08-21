Anti-graft War: Lagos Chief Judge Pledges Greater Support Fo…

Anti-graft War: Lagos Chief Judge Pledges Greater Support For EFCC

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Olarenwaju Alogba, has promised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, a more robust partnership and collaboration in the fight against corruption and economic and financial crimes.

The Chief Judge made the pledge on Thursday, August 20, 2020, during a courtesy visit by the Lagos zonal head of the EFCC, AbdulRasheed Bawa, to his Ikeja office.

Alogba, during the visit, lauded the Commission’s efforts to rid the country of corruption and encouraged the zonal head as well as the staff not to be deterred in any way.

"Naturally, we are partners in the course of the administration of justice. We have been working seamlessly together and that will continue,” he said.

Speaking further, he assured the Commission of the continuous cooperation and collaboration of the Lagos State Judiciary, saying “The least expected of us is to give you fullest cooperation.

“We need to collaborate more in the area of training and retraining of the judges. Tainimg is how we can get the best out of our personnel.

“We are not taking chances at any opportunity for training. We can then be assured that judges handling EFCC cases are abreast of the work of your jurisdiction"

In his response, Bawa thanked the Chief Judge for hosting him and his team, despite his tight schedule and being on vacation.

He said: “My Lord, on behalf of the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abba Mohammed Umar,I am obliged to appreciate you and the entire Lagos State Judiciary for the support the Commission had enjoyed.

"We are here to solicit for more support and interact with you on the existing robust partnership. We want to tap into your wealth of experience for guidance and direction."

On sundry issues bordering on the case of the Commission before the courts, Bawa appealed to the Chief Judge for prompt attention and responses to the Commission's cases.

Source: EFCC News