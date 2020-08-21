EFCC Arrests Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Minna

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters in Minna, Niger State.

They were arrested following intelligence volunteered to the Commission by concerned residents of the area.

The suspects were picked up by the operatives of the Commission at their hideouts in Room 202, Seftec Hotels, behind NNPC’s mega petrol filling station, Minna, Niger State, for their alleged involvement in a love scam and other internet related crimes.

The suspects are: Ohanuka. O. Samuel, 26; Adebayo Adeyinka Samuel, 26; Omoh Simeon, 25; Igah Abumere, 28 and Ajobo Sunday, 26.

Others are Abdukadir Musbau, 20; Iredia Johnson 29, Aliyu Abdulazeez, 25, and Adebisi Temitope, 27.

Items recovered from the suspects include, one Toyota Venza with registration number, laptops and exotic phones.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.













Source: EFCC News