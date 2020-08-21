EFCC Tasks Staff On Professionalism

The Uyo zonal head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Edeh Akpa Uchenna, has charged staff in the Zone to ensure strict adherence to professionalism and discipline, which are some of the core values of the Commission.

Uchenna gave the charge on Monday, August 17, 2020, while holding a maiden meeting with the staff of the zone. He commended them on the unprecedented achievements recorded so far in the zone, since August 8, 2017, when the office opened in Uyo.

"Always do the right thing and ensure professionalism in the discharge of your duties. The only thing that can help you attain relevance is your work, because your work will always speak for you. This is a law enforcement agency, and discipline is one of our guiding principles”, he said.

Also, the Deputy zonal head, Mr. Bawa Hamidu Saidu, encouraged members of staff to always put in their best in the discharge of their duties. "I urge you all to always put in your very best because the success of the zone is the responsibility of everyone, and all hands must be on deck so we can succeed collectively", he said.

Uchenna vowed to sustain and surpass the existing record of successful investigations, prosecutions and convictions recorded in the zone by the pioneer head, Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol.





Source: EFCC News