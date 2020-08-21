Enugu Zonal Head Tasks Staff on Professionalism, Diligence

The Enugu zonal head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Johnson Oshodi, has charged officers and men of the zone to be diligent and dedicated in the discharge of their duties.

He gave the charge on Thursday, August 20, while addressing the Commission’s staff in the zone on the way forward. According to him, staff can only excel if they pay premium attention to their professional calling.

“I want to encourage you all to please be diligent in doing your work. We are all here because of our passion in making the country great again. We must eschew all corrupt practices and embrace the values which the Commission holds dear like integrity, diligence and professionalism,” he said.

He stated that making Nigeria great was a battle that must be won, noting that staff in the zone are positioned to help fulfil the goal of repositioning the country.

Oshodi warned members of staff against rumour-mongering and negative publications against the Commission. Such actions, he said, will attract full consequences.

He enjoined all staff in the zone to be shining examples of Nigerian citizens, noting that “It is important that we all understand that, as anti-corruption preachers, people around us are watching us to know if truly we practice what we preach.”









Source: EFCC News