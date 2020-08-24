JOURNALISTS FORM GROUP TO FIGHT CORRUPTION.

The Kaduna Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists( NUJ) has formed a group of Journalists aimed at fighting the monster of corruption. The group, called Journalists Against Corruption( JAC) comprises thirty( 30) members drawn from the NUJ.

The formation of the group was disclosed by the NUJ Chairman, Kaduna Chapter, Comrade Adamu Yusuf while receiving the Kaduna Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) CSP Sanusi Abdulahi Sanusi who paid him a Courtesy Visit.

The EFCC Team which was led by Sanusi stressed the important roles journalists are playing in the fight against corruption, noting that the NUJ was the first point of call on his assumption of office as the zonal head owing to the great roles the media is playing.

He called for the cooperation of Journalists and media organizations as change agents in the fight against graft so as to move the country forward.

Responding, Yusuf promised to continue working closely with the EFCC in the fight against corruption. He appealed to the EFCC

to help in tackling corruption in media houses, citing instances where its members were employed for years and their entitlements and salaries denied them by their employers.











Source: EFCC News