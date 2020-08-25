NULGE Officials Commend EFCC, Seek Partnership.

Officials of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Edo State , have commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) for its efforts in the fight against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption in the country.

They gave the commendation on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 while on a Courtesy Visit to the Benin zonal office of the EFCC. Comrade Lazarus Imokhai Adorolo, President, Edo State Chapter of the Union, said that his Union was ready to partner with the EFCC in tackling all forms of corrupt practices. "Permit me to appreciate the EFCC in Edo State for the good works it is doing. It is against this backdrop that the Union (NULGE), Edo Chapter, deems it necessary to galvanize support and partner with your Commission in the war against corruption and financial malpractices”, he said.

Responding , Benin zonal head of the EFCC , Muktar Bello, appreciated the desire of NULGE officials to collaborate with the Commission in the fight against corruption. He explained that one of the mandates of the Commission is to sensitize the public on the ills of corruption, economic and financial crimes . "We have many programmes that are targeted at people at the grassroots. We will partner with NULGE in achieving this", he said.











Source: EFCC News