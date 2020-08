Anti-graft: EFCC Gombe Collaborates with Army, Police

The Gombe zonal head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, DCDS Ibrahim Shazali, led some senior officers of the Zone to the Gombe State Police Command, and Nigerian Army, 301 Artillery, Gombe for familiarisation and synergy between the EFCC and security agencies. He was received by the Commissioner of Police, CP Maikudi Shehu and the Brigade Commander, Col. J. A. Imogire respectively.













Source: EFCC News