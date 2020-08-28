EFCC Arrests 9 Yahoo Boys in Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes

Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday August 26, 2020 arrested nine

suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects are: Sotonye Orugbane; David Egbunugwu; Emmanuel

Chinemerem; Providence Oliver Samuel and Emmanuel Fidelis Nwambu.

Others are: Promise Nkwachi; Micah Nimi, Precious Ogadinma and Ebi Micah.

They were apprehended in an early morning raid on their hideout in

Ozuoba by Obirikwere Road, Choba; NTA Road and Ada George Road in Port

Harcourt, Rivers State.

Investigations indicate that the suspects specialize in love scam,

online Bitcoin scam, identity theft, trading scam, among others.

Items recovered from them include Sixteen (16) Mobile phones of

different brands; one (1) HP laptop; two (2) Apple watches and two

(2) Vehicles :One Lexus ES 350 with registration number Abuja KUJ 412

AT and one Toyota Camry 2.4 with registration number Abuja KWL 35 AT .

The suspects will be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded.









Source: EFCC News