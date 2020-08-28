EFCC Arrests 9 Yahoo Boys in Port Harcourt
The Port Harcourt Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes
Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday August 26, 2020 arrested nine
suspected internet fraudsters.
The suspects are: Sotonye Orugbane; David Egbunugwu; Emmanuel
Chinemerem; Providence Oliver Samuel and Emmanuel Fidelis Nwambu.
Others are: Promise Nkwachi; Micah Nimi, Precious Ogadinma and Ebi Micah.
They were apprehended in an early morning raid on their hideout in
Ozuoba by Obirikwere Road, Choba; NTA Road and Ada George Road in Port
Harcourt, Rivers State.
Investigations indicate that the suspects specialize in love scam,
online Bitcoin scam, identity theft, trading scam, among others.
Items recovered from them include Sixteen (16) Mobile phones of
different brands; one (1) HP laptop; two (2) Apple watches and two
(2) Vehicles :One Lexus ES 350 with registration number Abuja KUJ 412
AT and one Toyota Camry 2.4 with registration number Abuja KWL 35 AT .
The suspects will be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded.
Source: EFCC News