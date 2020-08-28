Kano Chief Judge Backs EFCC On Ex parte Orders

The Chief Judge of the Kano State Judiciary, Justice Nura Sagir has assured the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) of maximum cooperation in its war against corruption, especially in dscouraging courts in his jurisdiction from granting unnecessary ex parte orders.

He gave the assurance recently when the Kano zonal head of the EFCC, Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed paid him a Courtesy Visit.

According to him, it is wrong for lawyers to always approach courts for ex parte orders to prevent the EFCC from inviting or arresting suspects. He regretted that ex parte orders are being abused by lawyers and advised that before such orders are granted, parties in the motion should be put on notice by judges, so as to show cause why the orders are granted.

Sagir also promised to designate Magistrates who would be attending to EFCC's requests on Saturdays. “We will designate Magistrates who will issue warrants on Saturdays”, he said.

Furthermore, the Chief Judge assured the EFCC, that with the appointment of new judges, the issue of assigning cases to judges outside Kano will be addressed. He promised that, where such cases are assigned to judges sitting outside Kano metropolis, the judges will be directed to take the proceedings in Kano.

Responding, Mohammed described his visit to Sagir as necessary in order to further build synergy with the Kano State Judiciary, as partners in the administration of justice system. "The purpose of our visit is to further familiarize ourselves with you and the institution you head, as we are all partners in the criminal justice system", he said.













Source: EFCC News