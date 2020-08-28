Kwara Hoteliers Seek Collaboration With EFCC In Fight Agains…

Kwara Hoteliers Seek Collaboration With EFCC In Fight Against Graft.

The Kwara State Chapter of the Association of Hotel Owners has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) in the ongoing efforts to combat the menace of economic and financial crimes in the country.

Chairman of the Association, Chief Isaac Adeyemi expressed the resolve on Thursday, August 27, 2020 when he led executives of the Association to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC on a Courtesy visit.

According to him " We appreciate the roles of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in our society, you have been helping us to fight financial crimes. When we operate a crime-free environment, it will be in the interest of the hotel owners because it will affect our businesses positively. The Association is prepared to assist you, please let us know the area in which you want us to come in, we must assist the Commission in the ongoing fight against corruption "

Responding, the Ilorin zonal Head of the EFCC, Kazeem Oseni commended the hoteliers for the visit and urged them to abide with the rules and regulations that guide their profession .

" I thank you for the Courtesy Visit, it shows that you are ready to work with us, we are officers that follow the rule of law, we will give you maximum support in the discharge of your duties "

" You must not allow your hotels to be used to perpetrate crime. the Advance Fee fraud act says you have committed an offence when you allow your property to be used for financial Crimes, you must follow our guidelines ", he said.













Source: EFCC News